Terri Lilly Sizemore
Fletcher - Terri Lilly Sizemore, 38, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
A native of Pikeville, KY, Terri was a daughter of Loretta Sites Howard and Leon Alfred "Al" Lilly, Jr. and wife Trudy.
Mrs. Sizemore was preceded in death by her brother, Leon Alfred Lilly, III. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Terri's smile, hugs and laughter were contagious to all. Her husband and children were her world and she was so proud to be a mom. She loved pictures, the beach, riding motorcycles, music, and her family. She loved to encourage others and lifted the spirits of everyone she met with a hug and a smile.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, William Chandon "Chan" Sizemore; sons, Isaac Samuel Sizemore and Jamison Tyler Sizemore; sisters, April Harris and husband Kenneth, of Kentucky, and Samantha Robertson and husband Tony and Taylor Messer, both of Fletcher; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The Celebration of Terri's Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday in the sanctuary of Trinity Baptist Church with Pastors Dr. Ralph Sexton, Jr., Nathan Hawkins and Zach Cicillian officiating.
Her family will receive friends at the church for two hours prior to the service beginning at noon.
In lieu of flowers, Terri's family asks that memorials be made to the Celebrate Recovery Ministry at Trinity Baptist Church, 216 Shelburne Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 5, 2019