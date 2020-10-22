Terrie Lynn Willis
Candler - Terrie Lynn Willis, 57, of Candler, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born on August 27, 1963 in Asheville, NC.
Surviving are her husband, Robert J. Willis, whom she married on August 14, 1987; her mother, Betty June Brown; 4 brothers; sons, Joshua Willis (Melissa) and Jonathan Willis (Alysia); daughters, Amanda Sims (Matt) and Mary Willis (Jermaine); and the pride and joy of her life, her grandchildren, Tyler, Brandon, Destiny, Ryan, Alexis, Gracie, Vincent, Ariel, Kennah and Marques.
Terrie loved to cook and when not in the kitchen, you would find her at the camper or on her boat at the lake or in the pool in the backyard with all her grandkids.
The memorial service will be held at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. To achieve social distancing, services in Groce chapels are limited to 50, and face masks are required.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, please send donations to PO Box 1625, Weaverville, NC 28787.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.