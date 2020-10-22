1/1
Terrie Lynn Willis
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrie Lynn Willis

Candler - Terrie Lynn Willis, 57, of Candler, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born on August 27, 1963 in Asheville, NC.

Surviving are her husband, Robert J. Willis, whom she married on August 14, 1987; her mother, Betty June Brown; 4 brothers; sons, Joshua Willis (Melissa) and Jonathan Willis (Alysia); daughters, Amanda Sims (Matt) and Mary Willis (Jermaine); and the pride and joy of her life, her grandchildren, Tyler, Brandon, Destiny, Ryan, Alexis, Gracie, Vincent, Ariel, Kennah and Marques.

Terrie loved to cook and when not in the kitchen, you would find her at the camper or on her boat at the lake or in the pool in the backyard with all her grandkids.

The memorial service will be held at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. To achieve social distancing, services in Groce chapels are limited to 50, and face masks are required.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, please send donations to PO Box 1625, Weaverville, NC 28787.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved