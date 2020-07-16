Terry Allen Waldrop
Weaverville - Terry Allen Waldrop, age 60, of Weaverville, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Mr. Waldrop was born October 1, 1959 in Buncombe County to the late Charles Brownie and Cornelia Marie Rice Waldrop.
He was a graduate of North Buncombe High School and Asheville Buncombe Technical Community College. He worked at Mission Hospital for 23 years and after that he started Waldrop Tile Company. Terry loved Lake James and spending time with his family. A gentle soul, Terry dearly loved the Lord and was a member of Mt. Sheba Baptist Church in Weaverville.
Surviving is his wife, Teleda Ammons Waldrop; his sons, Caleb Waldrop and wife Rachel of Mars Hill, and Gabriel Waldrop of the home; brother, Charles Larry Waldrop and wife Sandy; and one grandson on the way.
Mr. Waldrop will be available for viewing on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. or prior to the funeral. There will be no formal visitation.
His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Rev. Steve Rhinehart will officiate.
Per the North Carolina Governor, masks are required in all public buildings.
Burial will follow at Mt. Sheba Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Waldrop's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com