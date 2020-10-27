1/1
Terry Dean Rivera
1958 - 2020
Terry Dean Rivera

Black Mountain - SPC. Terry Dean Rivera, born March 25, 1958 of Buncombe County passed away Friday, October 16, 2020.

He was a retired veteran of Fort Carson.

Terry was preceded in death by his mother, Vivian Inez Pace-Rivera and his son, Eric.

He is survived by his fiancé, Terronnie Hensley; father, Julio Rivera (Kathy); siblings, Rhonda Rivera and Jeffrey Rivera; his children, Christina Maria Rivera, Michael Anthony Rivera, Taila Lynn Clark, Alycia Lane Rivera, Daniel Thomas Craig, and Zachary Young. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Terry will be laid to rest at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
