Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
Terry Dewayne Rice Obituary
Terry Dewayne Rice

Terry D. Rice passed away Monday, March 16th, 2020 at the John F. Keever Jr. Solace Center. He was born to Mrs. Doris Rice and the late Lawrence (Bob) Rice. He was owner of T's construction company for over 30 years. He was a hard worker and enjoyed the outdoors. He loved his Harley Davidson taking part in the various toy runs around the holidays. He is survived by his mother, brother Larry Rice Jr. daughter Devin Welch, 2 grandsons Brandon and Travis Rice, and great-granddaughter Mandy, two nephews Jordan and Gabriel Rice, as well as many very dear friends. Our family would like to thank his friends who stood by our side and aided in his care giving over this past year. A Memorial service will be scheduled and held at a later date. Donations can be made in honor of Terry to the John F Keever Jr. Solace Center.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
