Terry L. Mauldin
Ms. Terry L. Mauldin was born November 18, 1941 and departed this life on April 3, 2020 peacefully at Laurels Greentree. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Kelly Sr. and Julia Mauldin Kelly; a brother, Thomas Kelly Jr.; two sons, Derrick "Jaleel" Flint and William "Stretch" Flint and daughter, Sharon Alexander.
Terry was a 1959 graduate of Stephens-Lee High School and was happily employed at St. Josephs Hospital as a Respiratory Therapist for many years prior to starting her own Healthcare Agency in which she retired in 2002. She was an active member of the class of 1959. Terry never met a stranger and would give her last to anyone in need. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren beyond words and was always the life of a party. She will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Shirley Chambers of Asheville, NC and Linda Kelly of Asheville, NC ; daughter, Deborah Gilliam of Dallas, TX; two granddaughters, Shakeya A. McDow (Robert) of Bay Point, CA and Jasmine Flint of Asheville, NC; two grandsons; Keenan Anderson of Asheville, NC and William Flint of Asheville, NC; Two great granddaughters, Sariyah Lucas of Asheville, NC and Shamiah McKinsey Faith Flint and one great grandson, Arias Flint; Special daughter-in-law; Lashawna Anderson; a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Acknowledgements may be received at www.averysmemorialchapel.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020