Madison Funeral Home
1750 Hwy 213
Marshall, NC 28753
(828) 649-9163
Terry L. Teague

Terry L. Teague Obituary
Terry L. Teague

Mars Hill - Terry Lee Teague, 54, of Mars Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Terry was born in Madison County on February 12, 1965 to his late parents, Claude and Edna Metcalf Teague.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his sister, Glenda Rice and her husband, Harlie, who had taken Terry in and raised him since infancy; sister, Sharon Rice and her husband, Richard; brothers: Berlin Fender and wife, Marie, Allan Fender and wife, Peggy, and Richard Teague and wife, Sue; extended sisters, Nancy B., Addyson J. and Adeline W.; as well as, several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Madison Funeral Services with Reverends Ken Parker and Junior Hensley officiating. Interment will follow at Shelton Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm in the Chapel at Madison Funeral Services.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
