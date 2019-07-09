Services
Terry Lee Gentry

Terry Lee Gentry Obituary
Terry Lee Gentry

Candler - Terry Lee Gentry, 61, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, following a brief illness.

A native of Buncombe Co., Terry was a son of the late Bill and Shirley Gentry.

Terry was a proud graduate of NC State University. He had recently retired as the Deputy Fire Marshal of Buncombe Co. In addition, he served Enka-Candler Fire and Rescue in several capacities and positions, including: Deputy Fire Chief, Volunteer Firefighter, firefighter representative of the Board of Directors, and for the last 18 months, the Board Chairman. Terry also earned the title of Enka-Candler Fire and Rescue Life Member. Terry's entire adult life was dedicated to public service for our community and county.

Additionally, Terry was a member of the Enka High School Advisory Council and was a past Master of the Hominy Masonic Lodge #491.

He will be remembered as a loving father of two sons, Bill Gentry and Lee Gentry. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Gentry; brother, Ronnie Gentry; niece, Casey Fender; and nephews, Cody Gentry and Logan Fender, all of Candler.

The funeral service for Mr. Gentry will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Trinity Baptist Church, 216 Shelburne Rd., Asheville, NC 28806. Senior Associate Pastor Allen Rash will officiate with honors performed by the Buncombe Co. Firefighters Honor Guard. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

His family will receive friends for two hours at the church prior to the service beginning at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buncombe Co. Firefighters Association for Fallen Firefighters, 164 Erwin Hills Rd., Asheville, NC 28806 or to North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O. Box 68, Bahama, NC 27503.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 9, 2019
