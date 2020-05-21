|
Terry Lola Cagle
Terry Lola Cagle born July 8, 1936 in Hattiesburg, MS went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020 in Asheville, NC at 83 years of age. Terry was a member of the Citronelle, AL Garden Club and owned Timeless Treasures on Main St. She loved her family, traveling with her husband who worked for C.F. Martin Guitars, shopping, and arranging flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Leon Cagle, parents Floyd and Lola Marbut, and brother Don Marbut.
She is survived by four children; son, Ken Cagle Jr. (Shelley), daughters, Cheri Cagle, Karen Scoggins( Steve), and Melanie Druckenmiller( Mark); 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life was previously held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aston Park in Asheville NC for activities, or Four Seasons Hospice Palliative Care.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 21 to May 24, 2020