|
|
Terry Luther Spivey
Swannanoa - Terry Luther Spivey, 73, of Swannanoa, met his Savior face to face on August 7, 2019.
Mr. Spivey was the son of the late Adger M. Spivey and Laura Mae Biggs Spivey. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph Dean and Harold Spivey; and daughter, Marcel Swoveland.
Left to cherish his memory are four sisters, Frances Gentry, Phyllis Hawkins (Ansel), Carolyn McWhirter (Carl), and Norma Page (Gene); daughters, June S. Bartlett (Jason) and Myjenta Vaughn (Chuck); grandchildren, Blake Swoveland, Taylor Swoveland, Elisabeth B. Huffman, Jacob Bartlett, Josiah Bartlett, Kristian Vaughn and Karaline Vaughn; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mr. Spivey was a lifelong resident of the Swannanoa Valley and was an avid coon hunter, loving to roam the mountains with his dogs, his other love was singing, and he was known for his beautiful baritone voice and especially the song, "He Touched Me". Mr. Spivey proudly served his country in the USAF.
Services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 6:00pm at Christian Creek Baptist Church with Rev. James Lamb and Rev. Jason Queen officiating. Visitation will immediately follow at the church.
Burial will be at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.
www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 9, 2019