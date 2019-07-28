|
|
Tex Van Hoefen Harrison
Fort Davis, TX - Tex Van Hoefen Harrison, loving mother, wife and friend, passed away peacefully at her home in Fort Davis, TX on the Summer Solstice, June 21st, 2019, while her husband, Tom, held her hand.
Tex was born August 3rd, 1943 in St. Louis to Hari & Jane Van Hoefen. She graduated Northwestern University in 1965. The next year, she and her longtime friend, Francie, drove a taxi they dubbed "Jomo, the Austin Diesel" across Europe, skiing the slopes along the way. Beginning her career with interior design, Tex returned to her hometown in St. Louis and then steered her way into an architectural firm in Denver, CO. She married Tom Harrison in February of 1977, and gave birth to their son, Tyler, the following year.
Tex and Tom decided they would move to Asheville, NC in 1984 where the original plan was to acquire an oil change station. But as fate would have it, while visiting the small town nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, they wandered into a strange old brick English Tudor presented as a kitchen store on Merrimon Avenue. She met the woman who owned the place, and quickly became friends deciding to exchange one for another. Tex would take over the shop and the former owner would move into her prior home in Oklahoma City. Serendipity ensued, and Tex went on to own and manage Complements to the Chef (yes, Complements was meant to be spelled that way) for 25 successful years. Complements became a destination specialty shop in Asheville, and was regarded by professional chefs as one of the very best.
During that same year of transition to Asheville, Tex was first diagnosed with cancer. She had multiple bouts with the disease over the next 35 years. Tex was a survivor and became an advocate for the , helping orchestrate fundraisers and reaching out to other cancer fighters and survivors.
After retiring from Complements, Tex and Tom relocated to West Texas where they had fallen in love with the mountains, starry skies, and friendly people. Always quick to make new friends, Tex became involved with many local organizations. She loved painting the beautiful landscapes surrounding her, and practicing yoga with her friends. She found her new passion serving as the executive director of the Food Pantry in Fort Davis, helping to feed low income families and organizing charitable events for the community. Many have said she raised the bar for 'community and service' further than anyone thought possible.
Tex's love for life, family, friends & work stretched well beyond any obstacles or barriers that were ever in her path. She is an inspiration to everyone who knew her, living a bold life with style, grace, humility, hard work, love & devotion. Enough good things could never possibly be said about who she was as a person. This world will miss her.
Her family & friends will be celebrating her life on her birthday August 3rd, 2019 in Fort Davis. Please inquire with the family if you wish to attend ([email protected]).
Memorial contributions may be made to: Food Pantry of Jeff Davis County, PO Box 244, Fort Davis, TX 79734 (foodpantry-jdc.org) or the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 ()
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 28, 2019