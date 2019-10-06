|
Thais Wiener
Weavervile - Thais Smedley Wiener died Wednesday afternoon September 25, 2019 two weeks shy of her eighty-first birthday. She was in the company of several of her wonderful friends and long-time neighbors, Susan Hickerson, Patti Hill, Gail McCarthy, and her son Aaron and husband Leonard. Thais was predeceased by her parents, Melbern and Margaret Dragoo Smedley, younger brother, John Smedley and her daughter, Diana Ferragamo. Thais leaves her five sisters, Anitra, Kathy, Susie, Abbie, and Margaret, her sister-in-law, Marjorie, brothers-in-law Vernon and Walton, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Thais was born on her grandparent's farm in the small town of Agra located in the extensive wheat fields of north central Kansas. That was an environment she loved as a young child. But as she grew, Thais' thirst for excitement increased and she developed interests that flew in the face of the ordinary. Color and excitement for a young girl were hard to come by in that small town except for one exciting role model, a flashy third grade music teacher who came to class in wildly colored clothing and impossibly high heels, but most importantly - she was nearly doubled over from the spectacular amount of jewelry she wore. But soon, during World War II days, the family moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, at that time a new, quickly growing secret and gated city that was built to further the nation's Manhattan Project. There, this daughter of the Great Plains found sophistication and excitement in Oak Ridge's disparate cosmopolitan population. Thais attended Oak Ridge schools graduating in 1956 and then advanced to the University of Tennessee in nearby Knoxville. After some fits and starts she finished college with emphasis on psychology and Spanish.
Starting in 1961 Thais intermittently crossed paths at the University with her future husband, Leonard, but they didn't become seriously involved until about 1965. That ultimately led to marriage in 1967 followed the next year by their first child, Diana, born in Knoxville, then a move to the Asheville North Carolina area in late l968, and in 1970 their son Aaron was born.
Thais, who long had an interest in foods and cooking, entered the initial Culinary Technology program offered by AB Tech and upon graduation went to work as the "party girl" at the Battery Park during its days as a commercial hotel. She was responsible for developing menus, arranging entertainment, and the various other activities necessary for successful parties, conventions, meetings, and other hotel affairs. When the hotel closed in 1972 Thais soon decided to revive her interest in psychology and commuted to Western Carolina University for several years ultimately emerging with a Masters degree. That enabled her to begin work for the Buncombe County Schools as a school psychologist but she soon joined the State's Developmental Evaluation Center unit to help children with disabilities. Her love and devotion was to aid young children ranging from infants to those in the earliest grades. Thais worked with the children and their parents or guardians to develop an appropriate program to best help and guide each individual child's development.
Thais' fascination with jewelry had never left and after losing a treasured spectacular necklace she decided she would recreate it. Consequently Thais took early retirement from her psychology career, attended jewelry-making classes at Haywood Tech and then started making and designing jewelry at home. At first she worked in a corner of the garage but soon set up a more elaborate shop in the family's reworked barn. Her specialty became necklaces, most involving silver and semiprecious gems thoughtfully and artistically joined together into unique designs. Thais was one of the founders and first members of the Weaverville Art Safari and participated in the Safari for many years.
Long unbeknownst to nearly everyone, Thais also had a great interest in American buffalo, or bison, which she would explain came from her elementary school days in Kansas. When those classes studied Kansas history there was much emphasis on Indians and buffalo. However, young Thais was dismayed that there were no buffalo to be seen in the local area. Years later she revealed this deep buffalo interest to her unsuspecting husband, a city boy with minimal knowledge of big animals, stating that she would like to have some buffalo. He was startled and amazed however they both investigated, read books, attended meetings of the National Bison Association and soon had a starting herd of two young cows and a bull. The herd and mountain-side ranch gradually grew to nearly three dozen animals and partly surrounded their self-designed home located only a few miles east of Weaverville town. Along with occasional help from various friends and several nearby neighbors Thais and Leonard maintained the ever interesting operation for more than twenty years. Visitors to the "ranch" to see the bison or Thais' jewelry would often buy meat from the big freezers or jewelry from Thais' shop, or sometimes even both. Making jewelry and dealing with bison provided many wonderful experiences they both greatly enjoyed.
Our beloved Thais will long remain in the memories of her many good friends but she'll especially reside in the hearts of Aaron and Leonard.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 6, 2019