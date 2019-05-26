|
? A Memorial Day Poem We set aside Memorial Day Each and every year To honor those who gave their lives Defending what we hold dear. In all the dark and deadly wars, Their graves prove and remind us, Our brave Americans gave their all To put danger far behind us. They made the ultimate sacrifice Fighting for the American way; We admire them and respect them On every Memorial Day. By: Joanna Fuchs Ray Funeral & Cremation Service and Sunset Cemetery
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 26, 2019