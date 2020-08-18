Thea Baumhauer Atkinson
Greenville, SC - Thea Baumhauer Atkinson, 89, of Greenville, SC, died Aug 3, 2020.
She lived in Mobile, AL and Asheville, NC, where she enjoyed her time on Mobile Bay and in the North Carolina mountains. She loved antiquing, hunting, fishing, gardening, sewing and cooking. She is preceded in death by her husband, Philip Atkinson, her parents, Fody and Theora Granade Baumhauer, and her son, Ned Atkinson.
Survivors include sons, Drew B. Atkinson of Asheville and Theo G. Atkinson (Ashley) of Mobile, AL; daughter, Joy A. Blue (Chris) of Greenville, SC; seven grandchildren, Whitney Becker (Ben), Joy Atkinson, Drake, Hunter and Sage Atkinson, and Thea and Lyle Blue; and two great granddaughters, Lucy and Charlotte Becker.
A private graveside service was held at Riverside Cemetery.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com
.