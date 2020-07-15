Thea Schulze
Asheville - Thea Schulze, 78, of Asheville, went home to be with the Lord on July 13, 2020.
Thea was born May 5, 1942 to the late Gustav and Eunice Schulze. She received her Master's Degree from UNC Chapel Hill and worked mostly in Western North Carolina. Thea was a voracious reader and loved nature.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Don Kelley; and sister and brother-in-law, Marguerite Schulze Sigmon and Harvey William Sigmon.
Thea is survived by her niece, Kathryn Sigmon Phelps (Michael) of Richmond, KY; nephew, Harvey William "Bill" Sigmon, Jr. (Susan) of Apex, NC; three great nieces and three great nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 33 Meadow Road, Asheville, NC 28803.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com