Theda Marie Young Hudgins
Mars Hill - Theda Marie Young Hudgins, age 87, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at John F. Keever Solace Center. She is the daughter of the late Raymond and Bessie Metcalf Young. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brothers, JC Young (Wilma) and Lloyd Young (Zellia) and grandson, Jeremy Heider.
She is survived by her daughters, Shirley "Sheryl" Heider (Jerry) and Arlene Metcalf (Mark); grandchildren, Daniel Edwards (Melissa), Kevin and Matthew Edwards, Amanda Metcalf (Scotty), Levi and Roland Metcalf, Jr.; great grandchildren, Isaiah, Matthew, Grayson, Ezekiel, Jude, Logan and Aiden, and special friends, Mildred Phillips and Larry Duyck.
Ms. Hudgins was an active member of Middle Fork Missionary Baptist Church of which she loved dearly. She loved attending Beech Glen meal site, visiting with her friends and working her wordsearch books. She was a devoted Christian who wanted to make sure anyone she met had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Middle Fork Missionary Baptist Church. Reverends Nelson Ponder and Homer Tweed will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers are Roy Young, Daniel and Kevin Edwards, Larry Huntsinger, Ken Hurst, Donald Crowder, Jerry Duyck and Mark Boone. The family will receive friends 1-2:00PM at the church prior to the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020