Thelma Fair Logan
Thelma O'Hannon Fair Logan, 89, passed away Thursday, March 05, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Thelma was a native of Asheville and a daughter of the late Artie Irby O'Hannon and James O'Hannon, Sr. She was a member of New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by husbands, George Fair, Sr. and James Logan; daughter, Audrey Fair; grandson, Benjamin Duckett; sisters, Lillie Jean, Pauline, Ora Bell, Ernestine; bothers, Benjamin and Jacob; son-in-law, Country Duckett.
Surviving family to cherish her memory include children, Rev. Phyllis Martin (Rev. Samuel), Joyce Harrison (Anthony Workman), George Fair (Cynthia), Larry Fair (Arlene), Tyrone Fair (Dianne), Richard Fair, Denise Duckett, Kevin Fair (Cheryl), Ronald Fair (Tammy); brothers, James O'Hannon, Jr., Ernest O'Hannon and Anthony O'Hannon; sister, Florence Rogers (Lewis); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Tried Stone Missionary Baptist Church. Family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020