Thelma "Irene" Gregg
Thelma "Irene" Gregg

Weaverville - Thelma "Irene" Farmer Gregg, 90, of Weaverville, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at John F. Keever Solace Center. She was a lifelong resident of Buncombe County and the daughter of the late Perry Lee and Lula Melton Farmer. Mrs. Gregg retired from Buncombe County Schools after 20 years of employment and was a member of Swannanoa Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Gregg; son, Ervin Gregg; sister, Mary Moore; and brother, Harold Farmer.

Mrs. Gregg is survived by her daughters, Helen Robinson, Carolyn Williams (Stanley); son, Robert "Curly" Gregg; sister, Betty Weaver; grandchildren, Nicholas Gregg, Fermor Williams, and Tammy Roberts (Brent); two great grandchildren, Katelyn and Austin Williams; several nieces and nephews; and special family friend Tommy Koontz.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Jack Ward will officiate. Burial will follow in Maney Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Memorial Mission East Wing Heart Tower and John F. Keever Solace Center for their loving care they gave their mother during her time of need.

Mrs. Gregg was a loving wife, mother and sister.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
