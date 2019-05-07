Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma McGill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Jane Hall McGill


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thelma Jane Hall McGill Obituary
Thelma Jane Hall McGill

Asheville - Thelma Jane Hall McGill, 82, of Asheville, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019.

A native of Buncombe Co., Thelma was a daughter of the late James and Reta Wells Hall. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hoyt McGill, and her sister, Nancy McCants.

Thelma was a very loving mother, sister, and grandmother.

Surviving are her daughters, Mary Kathleen McGill-Wadham and Celia Roseanna Liles; son, Edward Hoyt McGill, Jr.; granddaughter, Alyssa Jade Wadham; sister, Linda Kuykendall; and brothers, Alvin, Gene and Bud Hall.

Funeral services for Mrs. McGill will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dennis Thurman officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now