Thelma Jane Hall McGill
Asheville - Thelma Jane Hall McGill, 82, of Asheville, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019.
A native of Buncombe Co., Thelma was a daughter of the late James and Reta Wells Hall. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hoyt McGill, and her sister, Nancy McCants.
Thelma was a very loving mother, sister, and grandmother.
Surviving are her daughters, Mary Kathleen McGill-Wadham and Celia Roseanna Liles; son, Edward Hoyt McGill, Jr.; granddaughter, Alyssa Jade Wadham; sister, Linda Kuykendall; and brothers, Alvin, Gene and Bud Hall.
Funeral services for Mrs. McGill will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dennis Thurman officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2:00 p.m.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 7, 2019