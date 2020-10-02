Thelma Revis Parham
Leicester - Thelma Revis Parham passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Mrs. Parham was born in Madison County to the late Brownlow Bunion Revis and Mary Massey Revis. She was married for 53 years to Ulus Commodore "Chub" Parham, who died in 1995 and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Helen Parham. She retired from Mars Manufacturing and she was a member of Mountain View Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary Bermudez; a son, Ulus Ray Parham; two granddaughters, Marge Bermudez and husband German Herrera and Jamie Brooks Grooms and husband Israel Grooms; and two grandsons, Bradley and Isaac.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Mountain View Free Will Baptist Church with the Revs. Anthony Fox and Tom Dorsey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Parham will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.
Face masks will be available and will be required inside the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mountain View Church cemetery fund, c/o Becky Ponder, 15 Harbeck Drive, Weaverville, NC 28787.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
.