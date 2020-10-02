1/1
Thelma Revis Parham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Revis Parham

Leicester - Thelma Revis Parham passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Mrs. Parham was born in Madison County to the late Brownlow Bunion Revis and Mary Massey Revis. She was married for 53 years to Ulus Commodore "Chub" Parham, who died in 1995 and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Helen Parham. She retired from Mars Manufacturing and she was a member of Mountain View Free Will Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary Bermudez; a son, Ulus Ray Parham; two granddaughters, Marge Bermudez and husband German Herrera and Jamie Brooks Grooms and husband Israel Grooms; and two grandsons, Bradley and Isaac.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Mountain View Free Will Baptist Church with the Revs. Anthony Fox and Tom Dorsey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Parham will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.

Face masks will be available and will be required inside the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mountain View Church cemetery fund, c/o Becky Ponder, 15 Harbeck Drive, Weaverville, NC 28787.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved