Thelma Stewart
Thelma Stewart

Candler - Thelma Jane Grooms Stewart, age 80, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Silver Bluff Nursing Home.

Thelma was a native of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Chiefson and Nola Shelton Grooms. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by Minnie Bell Gillespie, Mamie Chrisman, Ollie Williams, Evelyn Williams, and Margaret Conner. She was a 1959 graduate of Enka High School. Thelma was a Certified Nurse's Assistant and served as a private caregiver enabling many to remain in their homes in their final years. She was an accomplished gardener and cook, preparing delicious meals for family and friends alike. To her great-grandchildren she was affectionately known as "Gran Gran". Thelma was a member of Connection Point Church of God.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, William "Bill" Stewart of Candler; a daughter, Jill Underwood (John) of Candler; one son, Randy Stewart (Sheila) of Clyde; a sister Norma Medford of Canton and a brother J.D. Grooms of Candler; three grandchildren, Cassie Laney, Caleb and Jacob Underwood and five great-grandchildren, Whittier and Annabelle Laney, Colton, Zachary and Hannah Underwood. As well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Connection Point Church of God in Woodfin, NC with Reverend Stan Asher officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 prior to the service at the church

The care of Mrs. Stewart has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
