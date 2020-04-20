Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Thelma W. Wheeler


1932 - 2020
Thelma W. Wheeler Obituary
Thelma W. Wheeler

Mars Hill - Thelma June Wilde Wheeler, 88, was healed on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

A native of Madison County, she had resided in Buncombe County since 1960. She retired in 1997 from Square D after 28 years of service. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and formerly sang with the Fellowship Trio for many years through the church.

Mrs. Wheeler was a daughter of the late Eldridge Miller Wilde and Cora Lee Fender Wilde. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Tommy Edmonds; sisters, Bertha Jones, Ruby Honeycutt, Ann Robinson and Faye Moneyham; brother, Paul Wilde; four infant siblings and grandson, Dwayne Ray.

Surviving are her sons, Jim Wheeler and wife Mary Ann and Eddie Wheeler and wife Peggy all of Weaverville; daughter, Teresa Edmonds of Mars Hill; sisters, Dale Bowman of Leicester and Kaye Griffin of Marshall; grandchildren, Lee and Jason Edmonds and Charlie and Jonathan Wheeler and several great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held 2 PM Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Nathaniel Ayers officiating.

Memorials may be made to: Gideon's International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800 or Center on Aging & Health, c/o Activities Dept, 880 S Mohawk Dr, Erwin, TN 37650.

To sign Mrs. Wheeler's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
