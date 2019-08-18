|
|
Theodolinde Agnes Artus
Asheville - Mrs. Theodolinde Agnes Artus, 95 of Asheville, NC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 13th, 2019, after a long illness. She was born in Passau, Germany on Feb. 17th, 1924 to the late August and Katarina Maier vonBrehl. Her parents were sure she was going to be a boy and had chosen the name Theodore. However, to their surprise the baby was a girl. They liked the name Theodore so well, they named her Theodolinde. She was called Linde all of her life.
Linde learned to knit at the age of two and has made hundreds of colorful toboggans, scarves, sweaters and doll clothes, often designing her own patterns. As an avid accomplished baker, she baked many varieties of Christmas cookies and pastries each year. She lovingly shared these with all of her family and friends. Linde enjoyed working in her yard, tending her beautiful flowers. She was a homemaker for over 70 years.
Preceding her in death were her parents; three sisters; sister-in-law and best friend, Miss Marie Artus; and Linde's loving husband, Albert E. Artus, who passed away in 1993.
She is survived by her only child, Albert J. Artus and his wife, Dianne; grandson, Gray Artus (Christy) and children Greg (Lena), Christian and Danielle; granddaughter, Angie Artus Cooke, and children Austin, Landon and Madison; and great-great granddaughters, Addison Rice and Sofiya Marie Artus. She is also survived by Steve Cooke of Mills River, NC; and her sister, Martha Hermann and family in Germany.
She was a member of Basilica of St. Lawrence DM in Asheville, NC. A private family service was held on Friday, August 16th, 2019. Only one was privileged to call her Mom, to others she was Mamaw, and many she was Linde. She will remain in our hearts forever.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 18, 2019