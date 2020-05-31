Theodore Harry "Ted" Chiappini
1929 - 2020
Theodore "Ted" Harry Chiappini

Arden - Theodore "Ted" Harry Chiappini, 91, of Arden, NC, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Pisgah Manor Health Care.

Ted was born in Port Jervis, NY, and raised in his home town of Milford, PA, a town he held always dear to his heart until the day he died. He was the son of the late Caesar Chiappini and Marion Travis Umberger. He was also preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Lorraine S. Chiappini, in 2001, brother, Jon C. Stierle in 2013, sister-in-law, Mildred Voit, and brother-in-law Tom Lomax and his wife Shirley.

Mr. Chiappini was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving his country during the Korean War. In New Jersey, Ted enjoyed a successful career as a District Manager of the Gino's Restaurant chain. Ted and his family moved to North Carolina from NJ in 1977, and then to Asheville in 1995.

Surviving are his only child, son Theodore "Chip" Harry Chiappini, Jr., and his wife, Wendy; granddaughters, Lauren Nichole Chiappini, Alanna Rose Chiappini, and Gianna Marie Chiappini, all of Asheville; brother, Caesar Chiappini and his daughter, Donna, of Baltimore; sister, Pat McCall and her daughter Lori (husband Sam) Tudor; sister-in-law, Diane Stierle of Milford, PA and her daughter Suzanne (husband Rich); and nephew, Little Jon Stierle and his wife, Lisa, and their two boys, Teddy and Jason. Also surviving are his nephews, Jay Voit and his family, and Tommy Lomax of CA, and nieces, Diane Robbins and her family of Greenville, SC, and Susan L. Strader, of FL.

Funeral services will be private.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
