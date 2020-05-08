Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Avery's Creek United Methodist Church
Arden - Theresa "T" Lanier Christopher, 72, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Mrs. Christopher was born in Lexington, NC to the late Russell Lanier and Elizabeth Herring Harrison. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Christopher.

T was a faithful member of Avery's Creek United Methodist Church and was involved with several ministries including the scholarship committee and food pantry. T also enjoyed her water aerobics at the YMCA and loved her family deeply.

She is survived by her two children; Scott Christopher (Emily) and Marquita Tate (Jeffrey); two sisters, Pam Wesner and Jimi Lynn Harrison; one brother, Branson Harrison and three grandchildren, Dylan Christopher, Abigail Tate and Conner Tate.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Avery's Creek United Methodist Church. Funeral gatherings are limited to 50 people at the moment and must be adhered to within the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Avery's Creek United Methodist Church, "In Care Of Kevin Ray", 6 Laurel Park Drive, Arden, NC 28704.

An online memorial register is available www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -