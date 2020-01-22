Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Couch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Couch


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Couch Obituary
Theresa Couch

Asheville - Theresa Couch, 65, of Asheville went home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2020 after a long illness.

Theresa was born October 27, 1954 in Buncombe County to the late Waverly Couch, Jr. and Carolyn Keenan Couch. She retired from the VA Hospital after 24 years of service and attended St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert E. Couch; and sister, Mary Catherine Couch.

Theresa is survived by her daughter, Patricia Couch; sons, Brian Couch and Bobby Harrin; brother, Tom Couch; and nephews, Eddie and Doug Couch.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5:00pm to 6:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harwood Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -