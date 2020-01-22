|
|
Theresa Couch
Asheville - Theresa Couch, 65, of Asheville went home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2020 after a long illness.
Theresa was born October 27, 1954 in Buncombe County to the late Waverly Couch, Jr. and Carolyn Keenan Couch. She retired from the VA Hospital after 24 years of service and attended St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert E. Couch; and sister, Mary Catherine Couch.
Theresa is survived by her daughter, Patricia Couch; sons, Brian Couch and Bobby Harrin; brother, Tom Couch; and nephews, Eddie and Doug Couch.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5:00pm to 6:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020