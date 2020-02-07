Services
More Obituaries for Theresa Dillingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Dillingham

Theresa Dillingham Obituary
Theresa Dillingham

Asheville - Theresa P. Dillingham, 87 of Asheville passed away peacefully at John F. Keever Solace Center on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Mrs. Dillingham was born April 29, 1932 in San Angelo, Texas to the late Claude and Ruth Pennington.

Theresa retired from Sears & Roebuck Co. and attended Oakley United Methodist Church. She was a loving and kind mother, mamaw, wife and sister. She lived a full life and loved her family dearly.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Msgt. Ronald E. Dillingham and her sister, Jane Pennington.

Mrs. Dillingham is survived by her daughters, Yvonne Taylor (Robert "Fuz") of Black Mountain and Cheryl Sumner of Atlanta, GA; sons, Roger Dillingham of Asheville and David Dillingham (Renae) of Black Mountain; sister, Ruth Pennington of Lincoln, CA; brother, John Pennington (Alice) of Georgetown, TX; grandchildren, Rebecca Nix (Tony), Kim Shook, Justin Bagwell (Ashley), Jessica Freeman (Layne), Jillian Carroll (Tate), Hailey Hudgins (Corey) and Heather Hensley (Juston); and great grandchildren, Shelby, Austin, Amber, Colby, Kamm, Jarrett, Krew, Wesley, Shevelle, Blaze, and Jasper.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00am in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services with Rev. James Lamb officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time.

At other times, the family will be at the residence, 13 Brook Dr., Asheville, NC 28805.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the John F. Keever Solace Center for the amazing care they gave Mrs. Dillingham.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
