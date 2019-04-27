Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Theresa Foster Calloway Obituary
Theresa Foster Calloway

Weaverville - Theresa Ann Foster Calloway, 65, of Big Oak Drive, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late J.B and Noreen Kroll Foster. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Wilson.

Theresa is survived by her husband, Chick Calloway; daughters, Jenifer Calloway and Missy Ammons (Ryan); sister, Jeannie Shumaker; brother, Jimmy Foster (Pat); grandchildren, Allie and Jade Ammons and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Burial will follow in the Calloway & Shepherd Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 27, 2019
