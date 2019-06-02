|
Thérèse (Treska) Gevaert Lindsey
Flat Rock - Thérèse (Treska) Gevaert Lindsey, age 94, left this good earth on May 26, 2019. She was born in Belgium October 1, 1924, seventh in a family of 11 children. Her father was artist Edgar Gevaert. Her mother, Marie Minne was daughter of Belgian sculptor George Minne.
In 1940, when Belgium was invaded by Germany, her father was placed on the Nazi blacklist for giving gold coins to the French Resistance and for writing anti-Nazi material. They were forced to flee to the Basses-Pyrénées region in southern France where they survived as lumberjacks and farm-hands during the four years of German occupation.
In 1950, Treska married Bob Lindsey from Buffalo, NY and they moved to Flat Rock, NC where they raised four children close to the land.
Treska, being a passionate gardener, started the first community gardens in Asheville in 1972 at the YWCA and Aston Park Towers on S. French Broad Avenue. Her intention was to have these gardens be independently sustained by the residents themselves, which they did for many years.
Treska was an author, artist and musician. She published her first children's book with Macmillan in 1985. How Batistine Made Bread received critical claim and was chosen by The New Yorker for their annual list of best children's books.
Later in her life, Treska set up residence on her family's property at Highland Lake Inn. She maintained a large organic garden, alongside Pat Battle, which supplied vegetables for the inn's restaurant. She also wrote and illustrated Highland Lake Inn's marketing materials.
Her wisdom, love of nature, love of donkeys and all good things will be missed by her family: Patti, Kerry, Leigh, Abe, Toone, Doug, Marika, Amelia, Kip, Auguste, Tatyana, Cole, Olivia, Sandy, Betsy and Treska's brother, Pierre Gevaert.
Treska's life will be honored on June 9th at 2 PM, outside at Highland Lake Cove, Flat Rock, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 2, 2019