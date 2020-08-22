Thomas B RuffSavannah - Thomas B. Ruff, former Attraction Division President for The Biltmore Company, died on Tuesday at his home in Savannah, GA. He was 65 years old.Tom recently retired after 25 years at Biltmore, where he oversaw guest operations and the estate's hospitality functions. His expertise was instrumental in elevating Biltmore from an attraction to a destination, with the opening of The Inn on Biltmore Estate and Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate. Prior to joining Biltmore, Ruff worked as an independent hospitality consultant. A veteran of the food and beverage industry, he also held key management positions with Marriott Hotels and Resorts and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. Ruff was a Certified Food and Beverage Executive (CFBE) and Certified Hotel Administrator (CHA) with the American Hotel and Motel Association. In addition, he served on numerous boards including the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority Board, Manna Food Bank, and the North Carolina Restaurant Association, and was a member of both the North Carolina Hotel and Motel Association and Southern Innkeepers. He held a degree in Food Service and Housing Administration from Penn State University, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.Tom's career in hospitality brought him great joy, leading to many long-term friendships and countless professional accolades. He was honored as "Man of the Year" by the School of Hospitality at his beloved alma mater, Penn State University. Tom had a life-long passion for food, creating both personal and professional opportunities to bring people together across a dining table. Honored with Bailli Provincial Honoraire status in La Chaine des Rotisseurs, Tom was an instrumental part of the food culture of Asheville. He loved to cook for his children, entertain friends, play golf and travel.He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence B. Ruff and Nelda R. Ruff. He is survived by his wife Deborah Moore-Ruff, children Taylor, Jack and Ryan Ruff, as well as sister, Mrs. Robert M. Neurohr, and brother Gregory L. Ruff. Niece and nephew, Amy and Robert Neurohr, a great-niece Wynter, and beloved dogs Buddy and Missy.A reception for family, friends and close associates will be held on August 30 at Deerpark on Biltmore Estate from 3-5:30 p.m., followed by a private family service.