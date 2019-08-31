|
|
Thomas "Tommy" Carroll Pritchett, Sr.
Asheville - Thomas "Tommy" Carroll Pritchett, Sr., age 67, of Asheville, NC, formerly of Tifton, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at his residence.
A private family graveside service was held for Mr. Pritchett on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Ty Ty First Baptist Church Cemetery, where he was laid to rest. The Rev. Lonnie Lacey will officiate.
Born April 14, 1952 in Macon, Tommy was the son of the late Grafton Lee Pritchett and Geraldine Sumner Stephans. He was a partner with Allen, Pritchett and Bassett Accounting Firm in Tifton. He attended Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Asheville, North Carolina. Tommy was a member of the Jamestowne Society in Jamestown, Virginia and was a volunteer with the Asheville Humane Society and Soup Kitchen. He was a former member of the Valdosta State University Athletic Board and the Valdosta State University Foundation. He enjoyed providing gifts for needy kids at Christmas with Santa's Helper. He was a frequent contributor to Kiva.org, which provides micro loans to start small businesses around the world. He enjoyed hiking and loved to travel around the world. Tommy was an avid fan of the Allman Brothers Band and Valdosta State University football.
Tommy is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Tom Jr. and Laura Pritchett of Tifton and Jesse and Emily Pritchett of Atlanta; one daughter, Maureen Pritchett of Atlanta; one brother and sister-in-law, Steven Lee and LeAnne Pritchett of Tifton; one sister and brother-in-law, Gloria Pritchett and Bryan Truelove of Tifton; two grandchildren, Thomas Pritchett and Analee Pritchett; his step-father, Harold Stephens of Ty Ty; and a special aunt, Audrey Crownover.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Valdosta State University Foundation, 1500 North Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA 31698-0100.
You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Pritchett family are under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 31, 2019