Thomas Claude Simpson
Thomas Claude Simpson died peacefully at home on May 15, 2020. He was born in Etowah, North Carolina on April 24, 1941 to the late Claude Simpson and Nannie Laughter Simpson. He was preceded in death by his sister Doris Simpson. He is survived by his wife Susan Camp Simpson, step-sons Scott Gaines (Donna), Jeramy Gaines (Holly), grandson Jason Gaines (Holly), granddaughter Jessica Morgan (Adam) and great-granddaughter Kinsleigh Morgan. Also many beloved Laughter and Simpson cousins as well as his dog Mac and cat Dino.
Tom graduated from Western Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1965. He was very involved with the Jaycee Organization serving as President of the Hendersonville Jaycees from 1970 to 1971, State Jaycee Vice President from 1971 to 1972 and National Director from 1973 to 1974. He served in Economic Development under Governor James H Holtzhouser from 1972 to 1976. He worked in banking, sales and was a partner in operating WTYN radio in Tryon, NC. He founded Simpson Insurance Agency in 1990 was in partnership with his wife until his death. If you were a customer, you were a friend. He never retired.
He loved old European cars, many were bought and sold over his lifetime and he could tell you in detail about each one. He also loved watching over his family, dispensing advice whether we appreciated it or not, we will miss that. He loved the state of North Carolina and was never far from the mountains where he grew up in Etowah.
Go rest high on that mountain Tom, your work on earth is done. You were greatly loved on this earth and we hope to see you again someday.
Susan would like to thank Four Seasons Hospice in Hendersonville, NC for their compassion and care for Tom during his final days. Beth, Carol, Mike, Brenda and Nicole made it possible for Tom to remain at home which was his wish." I can't thank them enough."
No services are planned. We hope that you pause to remember Tom from time to time and smile. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Foothills Humane Society, 989 Little Mountain Road, Columbus, NC, 28722 for the Lennie Rizzo Special Cases Fund.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 21 to May 24, 2020