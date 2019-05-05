|
|
Thomas Cook
Asheville - Thomas Talley Cook, 92, of Asheville, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Charles George VA Medical Center.
A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Mr. Cook had resided in several areas before settling in Asheville for the past 10 years. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the US Navy as a radio operator on destroyer escorts. Following his service to our country, Mr. Cook received his Masters degree in Business Administration, and was in the process of obtaining his Doctorate in Theology. He was a member of Oakley Baptist Church. Mr. Cook will be remembered as a kind, generous, giving spirit, who loved animals, spending time in his gardens, doing accounting, and a spirited, vigorous debate.
Mr. Cook was the son of the late Joseph Virgil and Edith Talley Cook. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Cook; and his sister, Anita Messer.
Surviving are his wife of 28 years, Carolyn D. Cook; daughters: Cheryl Simms and husband Mark of Solomons, MD, and Kathleen Freed and husband Charles of Topeka, KS; grandchildren: Brent Watson and Sara Dinkel of Kansas, and Christopher Simms of Maryland; great-grandchildren: Breanna and Alyssa Dinkel; step-children: Elaine Wessell of Asheville, Judy Parsons of Morganton, NC, and Howard Brookshire of Hamilton, OH; and step-grandchildren: William, Charles, and Sarah Brookshire of Ohio.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Oakley Baptist Church, with Rev. Tom Pierce officiating. Military honors will be provided by the US Navy.
The family will receive friends 1:00 - 2:00 PM Saturday at the church.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Cook's family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 5, 2019