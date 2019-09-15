|
Thomas Donald "Don" Sampson
Candler - Thomas Donald "Don" Sampson, 79, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville.
Don worked for American Enka for 26 years and retired from Black Mountain Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Lillian Gibson Sampson; his wife, Shirley Riddle Sampson; and his brother, Larry Sampson.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Sampson; son, Duane Sampson; grandson, Deion Sampson (Brittany); brother, Julian Sampson (Dorthea); sister, Arvilla "Jeanette" Butts (David); sister-in-law, Betty Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a Graveside Service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 3:30pm with Rev. Charlie Sams officiating. A dinner for family and friends will follow at Starnes Cove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 4:15pm.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 15, 2019