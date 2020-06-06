Thomas Edward Nash Jr.
Asheville - Thomas Edward Nash Jr., 78, of Asheville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 4, 2020 at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community after a courageous battle with Parkinson's.
Tom was a native of Buncombe County and the son of Thomas Edward Nash Sr. and Julia Vanderhoof Nash. Tom boarded at Virginia Episcopal School (Lynchburg, Virginia), where he lettered in track, earning the nickname "Top Speed". He returned to Asheville where he graduated from Lee H. Edwards High School and then attended Mars Hill College, where he earned a Bachelor of Commerce and met the love of his life, Brenda Grass Nash.
Tommy was a man of strong faith and courage. He began his adult life with his wife Brenda by his side, working his way up in the business world at the The Coca-Cola Company as an employee. He was constantly promoted due to his great work ethic, determination and intellectual prowess. At the peak of his career, Tom achieved CEO and Owner of Coca-Cola Affiliated. He built his business to become the 15th largest privately held Coca-Cola Bottling Company in the United States.
Tom went on to establish the Asheville Jet Center, now known as Signature Flight Support at the Asheville Regional Airport. He was passionate with selfless philanthropy especially in the fields of healthcare, education and the church. Tom was involved in the establishment and funding of projects at Mission Children's Hospital Outpatient Building, the Mission Heart Tower, Mission Cancer Center, Mars Hill University, Carolina Day School, Asheville Christian Academy, Frederica Academy (St. Simons Island, Georgia), The Salvation Army Center of Hope, Calvary Episcopal Church and Central United Methodist Church. On a national level, Tom was a leading donor to JDF/JDRF as they work to research a cure for type 1 diabetes. Tom embodied the scripture "Every man shall give as he is able, according to the blessing of the LORD your God that he has given you." Deuteronomy 16:17.
Tom loved and treasured his family. His desire to provide for them, as well as future generations, was a driving force. He is forever remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a true gentleman with a kind heart and a giving spirit.
Tom was a member of the Episcopal Church, serving as an acolyte in his early years at St. Mary's Episcopal Church and as an adult, a chalice bearer at Calvary Episcopal Church. He was also voted as Diocesan representative for Calvary and attended the Diocesan Convention. He served on the local boards of Wachovia, St. Joseph's Hospital, Asheville Country Day School and The Salvation Army. He received the title of Knights of the Laurel in the Rhododendron Royal Brigade of Guards and was a member of the Biltmore Forest Country Club and Ocean Forest Golf Club, among many others.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Brenda Grass Nash; four children, Beth Nash Barker (husband Joel), Catherine Nash Gay (husband Will), Thomas Edward Nash III (wife Marcia) and Rachel Nash; twelve grandchildren, Elizabeth Barker, Joe Barker, Jenny Barker, Ruth Barker Goodman (husband Nate), Rachel Gay, William Gay, Thomas "Edward" Nash IV, Hannah Brownlee, Amelia Brownlee, Gloria Brownlee, Mary Ryals Russell and Nash Russell; one great-grandson, Boone Goodman; one sister, Nancy Nash Stoutamire; one brother, Vandie Nash and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 11 at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard. Tom will lie in state at Groce Funeral Home's Lake Julian location in Arden from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. During those times, guests may sign the register book and view the casket if they wish. A guest register book is also available online via Tom's obituary page at grocefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in honor of Thomas E. Nash, Jr. to the Mars Hill University Student Center, Attn: Bud Christman at PO.Box 6792 Mars Hill, North Carolina 28754.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.