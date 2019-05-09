Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
Durham - Thomas F. Loflin, III, a Durham attorney, died Sunday afternoon, May 5, 2019. He was 76. He was born in Hendersonville, NC. His parents were Thomas F. Loflin, Jr., and Mary Anne Turner Loflin, both deceased.

He was a graduate of Davidson College and the University of North Carolina Law School. He was a Vietnam War veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Ann (Frye) Loflin; his only daughter, Jocelyn and his maternal aunt, Frances Satterfield of Waynesville, NC.

Friends are welcome to join the family in the Gathering Room at Clements Funeral Home in Durham, NC, Friday, May 10, 2019, from 4 to 7 PM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 9, 2019
