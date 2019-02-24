Services
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home
181 S Caldwell St
Brevard, NC 28712
(828) 884-2220
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory
Thomas Glenn Taylor


1937 - 2019
Thomas Glenn Taylor Obituary
Thomas Glenn Taylor

- - Thomas Glenn Taylor, 82, passed away at Transylvania Community Hospital on Friday February 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother and father R.G and Loee Taylor, and a sister Betty Taylor Hunter.

He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Barton Taylor, and his son Robert Manley Taylor. He is survived by a brother, Charles H. Taylor of Brevard and nephews Owen, Bryan and Charles Robert Taylor, Robert (Butch), John and Richard Hunter.

Thomas was a graduate of Brevard High School. He retired from his job as a post office official after 33 years. He served in the United States Army and was a supporter of the s and disabled veterans' groups. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman who loved to travel. Thomas was a friend to many and routinely helped those in need.

A graveside service will be held Monday February 25 at 11 a.m. at Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the s or other disabled veterans' groups. Online condolences may be left at www.MoodyConnellyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 24, 2019
