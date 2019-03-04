|
|
Thomas Greener
Asheville - Thomas Anthony Greener, 58, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals following a long battle with extensive health issues.
A native of Long Island, NY he had resided in Buncombe County since 1993.
Mr. Greener was preceded in death by his mother, Anne Watts Greener; and brothers: Mark Greener and Warren Paul Greener.
Surviving are his wife, Pam Greener; father, Henry "Pop" Greener; brothers: George Greener, John Greener, Jimmy Greener, and Ralph Greener; and extended family.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date in New York.
The Greener family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to all of his healthcare providers over the years for their compassion and care for Mr. Greener.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Greener family to help with expenses, PO Box 17263, Asheville, NC 28816.
To sign Mr. Greener's guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 4, 2019