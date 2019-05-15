|
Thomas Hall
Morganton - Thomas Fredrick Hall, 81, of Morganton, NC died peacefully at home with his family on May 11th, 2019. He was born at Duke Hospital to Miriam and Paul Hall on October 16th, 1937, the first of five siblings and the beloved first grandchild on both sides of the family.
He had a tireless work ethic and possessed incredible strength. As the oldest brother, he shouldered heavy responsibility raising tobacco on his parents' and grandparents' farms in Durham County. His younger siblings call him their rock. After graduating from Durham High School in 1956, Tom attended Brevard and Elon Colleges and the General Motors Institute. At Brevard, he met the love of his life, Audrey Honeycutt Hall. They married in 1961.
Tom loved his country. He served two years in the U.S. Army in Kassel, Germany. He and Audrey took advantage of every leave to travel in Europe. Their most treasured souvenirs from Germany were a red Volkswagen Beetle and their daughter, Tamara.
After his discharge, Tom and Audrey resided briefly in Charlotte—where son Kevin was born—then moved to Asheville, NC, where they lived for forty-one years, mostly in the Riceville area. He was an active member of Groce United Methodist Church in East Asheville, serving wherever he was needed.
Tom worked for thirty-one years as a key point adjuster for General Motors Insurance. After retiring, Tom continued to work, building and remodeling four homes. It was truly a "God thing" that led the couple to finally build their dream home in the East Shores community on Lake James in Morganton, where they have lived since 2005 among caring, generous neighbors and friends who have been like extended family to them.
He found another welcoming and loving group when he joined First Baptist Church in Morganton and enjoyed serving as a deacon and in any other necessary roles. He had a passion for helping people. He spent many days working on Habitat houses and going on mission trips. He served as a board member of The Meeting Place Mission, where his efforts helped to finally establish two shelters for homeless women and children.
He loved to travel. He and Audrey achieved their goal of visiting most of our fifty states, Canada, and Mexico. They were able to return to Europe in later years and visit four more countries. He was also a lifelong Tarheel fan. Most of all, he loved hiking the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains and boating on Lake James with his family and friends. His children are grateful for what he taught them: to relish campfires, pickles, and dancing, to take joy in the outdoors, and every physical skill they possess.
He is survived by his loving family: wife Audrey, daughter Tamara Grogan and granddaughter Tess of Greenfield, MA; son Kevin Hall and daughter-in-law Caroline, and their children, Ian and Bailey, of Arlington, VA; as well as brother Paul Hall (Louise), sisters, Dr. M.J. Hall (Jay Stobbs), of Durham, NC; Judith Pope (Joe) of Cedar Grove, NC; and a beloved uncle, John Albert Hall, of Bahama, NC. He is predeceased by his brother, Roger. "Uncle Tom" was much loved and looked up to by his nieces, nephews and many cousins.
A memorial service for Tom (led by Dr. Tom Bland) will be held on Saturday, June 1st, at 12:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, Morganton, NC followed by a celebration of his life, greeting of friends, and a meal in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to First Baptist Church Missions or The Meeting Place Mission, both of Morganton, or to Hospice of Burke County.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 15, 2019