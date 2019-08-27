|
|
Thomas Hilliard Owen
Old Fort - Thomas Hilliard Owen, 70, of Old Fort passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Mr. Owen was born January 1, 1949 in Buncombe County. He retired from the US Navy with 20 years of service and the state of NC as a CNA with ADACT. Tom was a member of First Baptist Church, Black Mountain where he was a former Deacon. He loved serving at the Veterans Headquarters in Oteen.
He is preceded in death by his father, Burnice Stines; sister, Lorraine Brewer and brother, Larry Owen.
Tom is survived by his wife, Sandra Owen; daughter, Kelly Owen; son, Rev. Stephen Owen and wife, Emily; mother, Hazel Stines; sisters, Gail Rayburn and Beth Conner (Junior); brother, Robert Rice (Karen) and grandchildren, Jaxson, Alexis, Roxanne, and Maxton Owen and Kinley and Alayna Sisk.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at First Baptist Church, Black Mountain.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church, Black Mountain with his son, Rev. Stephen Owen officiating. Burial will follow in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
For those choosing to make a memorial contribution, please consider Baptist Children's Homes of NC, 201-E Idol St., Thomasville, NC 27360.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.
www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 27, 2019