Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Black Mountain, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Owen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Hilliard Owen


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Hilliard Owen Obituary
Thomas Hilliard Owen

Old Fort - Thomas Hilliard Owen, 70, of Old Fort passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Mr. Owen was born January 1, 1949 in Buncombe County. He retired from the US Navy with 20 years of service and the state of NC as a CNA with ADACT. Tom was a member of First Baptist Church, Black Mountain where he was a former Deacon. He loved serving at the Veterans Headquarters in Oteen.

He is preceded in death by his father, Burnice Stines; sister, Lorraine Brewer and brother, Larry Owen.

Tom is survived by his wife, Sandra Owen; daughter, Kelly Owen; son, Rev. Stephen Owen and wife, Emily; mother, Hazel Stines; sisters, Gail Rayburn and Beth Conner (Junior); brother, Robert Rice (Karen) and grandchildren, Jaxson, Alexis, Roxanne, and Maxton Owen and Kinley and Alayna Sisk.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at First Baptist Church, Black Mountain.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church, Black Mountain with his son, Rev. Stephen Owen officiating. Burial will follow in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

For those choosing to make a memorial contribution, please consider Baptist Children's Homes of NC, 201-E Idol St., Thomasville, NC 27360.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harwood Home For Funerals
Download Now