Thomas Israel
Mills River - Thomas Dewey Israel, 76, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Pardee Hospital due to complications from Covid-19.
Mr. Israel was born in Buncombe County to the late Tommie and Edna Praytor Israel. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Fred Israel.
Thomas was a 1962 graduate of Valley Springs High School. He went on to graduate from A-B Tech and was plant manager at Asheville Metal Finishing. He was a member of the Biltmore Masonic Lodge #446 since February 22, 1972 where he served as Master in 1981, certified Lecturer for 40 years, and currently serving as the Lodge Trustee.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 57 years, Terri Creasman Israel; two sons, Todd Israel (Jennifer) and Thad Israel; two daughters, Tricia Israel and Tandy Israel Cannon (Tommy); seven brothers and sisters, Lois Hudson, Jerome Israel, Roy Israel, Nancy Jervis, Jerry Israel, Linda Calloway, and Ronnie Israel, and nine grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Boiling Springs Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Phillip Luther. Burial will follow at Shepherd Memorial Park with graveside rites performed by the Biltmore Masonic Lodge # 446. Due to Covid-19, please consider watching the funeral service at boilingspringsbaptistchurch.com
.
Thomas will lie in repose at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 12:00 to 5:00 pm. The family will not be present but all are welcome to stop and pay their respects.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.