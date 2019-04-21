|
|
Thomas Leo Charlson
Pawleys Island - Thomas Leo Charlson was born August 3, 1952 and passed away April 17, 2019. Tom was born and raised in Asheville, North Carolina and spent many wonderful years there throughout his childhood.
Tom attended and graduated from North Georgia Military College. In October of 1974, Tom was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He retired as a Colonel and veteran of Desert Shield/Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom. He graduated from Ranger School and the National War College. He was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (5th award), Army Commendation Medal (2nd award), National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal (with 3 Bronze Service Stars), Humanitarian Service Medal, and the Itschner Award for the most outstanding U.S. Army Engineer Company in 1981. He commanded the 864th Combat Heavy Engineer Battalion and the Japan Engineer District.
After retiring from the Army, Tom became a Federal Security Director for the Department of Homeland Security and settled in Pawley's Island, South Carolina. In retirement Tom enjoyed playing guitar and mandolin, golfing, boating, and Georgia Bulldog football.
Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Anne; sons, Jake (wife, Hamilton) and Mark (wife, Emily); grandchildren, Davis and Audrey; sister; Carolyn (husband, Phil), and brother; Steve (wife, Mary Jane). He is preceded in death by his mother, Lucile Whitted Charlson and father, Leo Charlson.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church in Pawleys Island, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Smith Medical Clinic, 116 Baskervill Drive, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 21, 2019