Thomas "Tom" Logan Chapman, II
Candler - Thomas "Tom" Logan Chapman II, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 at his residence in Candler, NC.
Born in Durham, NC to the late Loren and Ruth Chapman, he was a graduate of New Hanover High School (1967), the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (1971), and Western Carolina University (1978). In 1972, he married Susan Brown and they moved to Candler where they have happily resided for the past 47 years. That same year he began teaching History at Enka High School where he taught until his retirement in 2003. During these years he very supportive of students and led many extracurricular activities on campus as well as chaperoning more than a dozen European travel tours. He always said that he felt fortunate to have been part of the Enka-Candler community that welcomed him and was such an important part of his life. During his time at Enka High he, alongside three teaching colleagues, formed the Old Man's Running Group known as "The Four" and for more than two decades they blazed the trails at Enka High and the NC Arboretum and tackled numerous road races including three marathons. He enjoyed traveling the country and world and he and Susan had many great adventures together. He was a member of Montmorenci United Methodist Church and enjoyed working to support their community food market.
He is survived by his wife Susan B. Chapman, his sister Sharon Chapman (Bud), brother Paul Chapman (Gail), and brother Max Chapman (Denise). He is also survived by his daughter Amanda Chapman (Matt) and grandson Conan, daughter Jennifer Chapman Nelson (Brian) and grandchildren Quinn and Geneva, and son Benjamin Chapman (Heather) and grandchildren Austin, Alexia, and Axel.
A small private service will be held this week and a larger community celebration of life service will be held at Montmorenci United Methodist Church at a later date in 2021 once it is safe to do so given the pandemic.
The family would like to thank all of the medical staff at Messino Cancer Center, Mission Cancer Center, Duke Cancer Center, and CarePartners Hospice for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Tom Chapman to the Montmorenci United Methodist Church Food Ministry, 89 Old Candler Town Road (mailing address P.O. Box 610) Candler, NC 28715.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.