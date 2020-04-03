Services
Gerton - Thomas Lyle Pressley, passed away on March 9, 2020. Born January 18, 1934, son of T.C. Pressley and Ila Nichols Pressley Rhodes, Canton, NC. Both are predeceased. Ramona Joyner Pressley passed away on April 1, 2020. Born July 11, 1937. Lived in Altamonte Springs, FL and at their summer residence, McGuffey Ridge, Gerton, NC for past 30 years. They had a special love for Asheville, the mountains and have many friends and relatives in the area. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in Florida. Newcomer Funeral Home South Seminole Chapel is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
