Thomas Maxwell Eutsler
ASHEVILLE - Thomas Maxwell Eutsler was born July 27, 1940, in Kingsport, Tennessee.
He attended Mars Hill College and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1962 with an RPh, a degree in pharmacy. He worked at Service Pharmacy in Marion, North Carolina; and in Buena Vista, Colorado; and in Eckerds at River Ridge and Ingles in Asheville. His favorite hobbies were building and flying radio-controlled airplanes, collecting model trains and gardening. He also loved his pets. His favorite places were Alaska and Colorado. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Asheville for 14 years where he endeared himself to fellow parishioners by bringing a rose in season for each of the women in the pews around him. He was also in the Army Reserves. Tom died at home Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a short illness.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, George and Alma Eutsler; late wife, Renaldia Eutsler Laney; sisters, Alma Pantazis and Carolina Mockler; and a half-brother, Wayne McCrary.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Micki Cabaniss Eutsler of Asheville; daughter, Kristi Eutsler Wise and husband, Mike Wise, of Bakersville; a stepdaughter, Michele Scheve and daughter, Zoe of Asheville; stepson, John Souma, a Naval Reserve commander in Saudi Arabia and wife, Shannon, with four children, of San Diego; sister, Ann Eutsler Lowder, of Chapel Hill; half-sister, Brenda Long of Falls Branch, Tennessee; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tom requested in lieu of service and flowers, donations may be made to the animal organization of your choice.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 30, 2019