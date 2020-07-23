Thomas Michael Josephs
Asheville - Thomas Michael Josephs was born on March 6, 1942, in Brooklyn, NY and died July 17, 2020 in Asheville, NC. The oldest of three boys, Tom spent much of his youth playing stickball, singing his favorite doo-wop songs with friends on street corners, and following his beloved Dodgers (perhaps even skipping school on occasion to see a game at Ebbets Field).
In early 1969, while working in Manhattan, Tom met Deborah Grant, and they were married later that year. After living in Staten Island for a few years, they moved to New Jersey where they raised four children. Tom loved being a dad and would spend as much time as possible with his kids, whether that involved hiking or fishing trips, watching them in school plays, or throwing a countless amount of balls around the backyard. In 2006, Tom and Debby migrated south to Asheville where they enjoyed a semi-retirement with family nearby.
Tom is best remembered for his love of birds, his affinity for sweatshirts, as a voracious reader, as a long-suffering Jets fan, and for his signature catchphrase - "Okay, sports fans!" He's also highly thought of for the sacrifices he made throughout his life for his family; because of this, one brother-in-law often referred to him as "my hero."
Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, four children, and eight grandchildren who will miss him dearly. Wherever he is now, they hope there's a game on, a pair of binoculars nearby, and a good book close at hand.
In his memory, Tom's family would appreciate donations to Manna FoodBank, mannafoodbank.org
, in Asheville, NC.
