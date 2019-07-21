|
|
Thomas Michael Robinson, III
Asheville - Thomas "Tom" Michael Robinson, III, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at CarePartners Solace Center.
A native of Davidson County, TN, he was a son of the late Thomas and Mary Lyon Robinson. Tom was also preceded in death by his wife, Norma Lou Robinson, who died in 2013 and a sister, Mary Anne Fowler.
Tom graduated in 1953 from Vanderbilt University where he played right tackle on the football team all four years. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he was a 1st Lt. After his military service, he returned to Nashville where he met the love of his life, Lou, and they were happily married 53 years. Tom and Lou loved going to Vandy football games, traveling and being with friends. Tom retired as a General Manager in the mining industry and was a longtime member of Arden Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his two daughters, Lynn Womble (Eddie) of Fletcher and Ellen Robinson of Charlotte, NC; one sister, Sue McLean of Mobile, AL; one brother, Steve Robinson of Nashville, TN as well as a family of dear friends.
A Celebration of Tom's life will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. His family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service until 6:00 PM. Burial with military rites will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 24 at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery in Black Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks that donations be made in Tom's memory to Arden Presbyterian Church or a .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 21, 2019