Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Michael Robinson III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Michael Robinson III Obituary
Thomas Michael Robinson, III

Asheville - Thomas "Tom" Michael Robinson, III, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at CarePartners Solace Center.

A native of Davidson County, TN, he was a son of the late Thomas and Mary Lyon Robinson. Tom was also preceded in death by his wife, Norma Lou Robinson, who died in 2013 and a sister, Mary Anne Fowler.

Tom graduated in 1953 from Vanderbilt University where he played right tackle on the football team all four years. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he was a 1st Lt. After his military service, he returned to Nashville where he met the love of his life, Lou, and they were happily married 53 years. Tom and Lou loved going to Vandy football games, traveling and being with friends. Tom retired as a General Manager in the mining industry and was a longtime member of Arden Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his two daughters, Lynn Womble (Eddie) of Fletcher and Ellen Robinson of Charlotte, NC; one sister, Sue McLean of Mobile, AL; one brother, Steve Robinson of Nashville, TN as well as a family of dear friends.

A Celebration of Tom's life will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. His family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service until 6:00 PM. Burial with military rites will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 24 at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery in Black Mountain.

In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks that donations be made in Tom's memory to Arden Presbyterian Church or a .

To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory with the family, please visit Tom's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now