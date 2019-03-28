|
|
Thomas P. Lorenc, Sr
Hendersonville - Thomas P. "Tom" Lorenc, Sr., 71, of Hendersonville, formerly of
Ridgeland, SC passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Charles George VA Medical Center.
A funeral mass will be held 11am on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service in the social hall of the church.
Committal services with military honors will be held 1pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Salisbury National Cemetery.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 28, 2019