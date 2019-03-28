Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church Social Hall
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
Committal
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Salisbury National Cemetery
Thomas P. Lorenc, Sr

Hendersonville - Thomas P. "Tom" Lorenc, Sr., 71, of Hendersonville, formerly of

Ridgeland, SC passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Charles George VA Medical Center.

A funeral mass will be held 11am on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service in the social hall of the church.

Committal services with military honors will be held 1pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Salisbury National Cemetery.

To offer online condolences please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com.

Mountain View Cremation & Funeral Care is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 28, 2019
