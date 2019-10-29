|
|
Thomas "Tom" Price
Mills River/Canton - Mills River/ Canton- Thomas "Tom" Franklin Price, age 80, an exceptional husband, a loving father, and grandfather passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Mr. Price was a resident of Mills River and a former resident of Canton.
Tom was born February 8, 1939 into a wonderful family that surrounded him with love, joy, and happiness all throughout his life. He was the son of the late William David Price and Roma Hipps Price. He was blessed to have the guidance of his family who instilled into him values that were forever remembered by Tom as he grew into an adult. He was loved by everyone and was known as a gifted athlete and a good and true friend. He was a member of the 1958 graduating class of Canton High School and was awarded a football scholarship to continue his education at Guilford College in Greensboro, NC. Tom later attended Blanton's Business College in Asheville and received a Business Degree in Traffic Management which led to his career positions as a salesman and traffic manager for several major trucking lines. Mr. Price proudly chose to honor his country by enlisting in the United States Army/ National Guard and was later called into active service during the Berlin Crisis. He was always extremely proud of his hometown of Canton and together he and his twin brother, Don, owned and operated Twins Sports and Hobby Store in Canton for several years. Another business venture followed in his life as he developed Tom Price Enterprises, which was a sales and brokerage firm for the procurement of trucks for companies and private individuals. Tom was always surrounded by a multitude of friends and he was also actively involved in several community organizations: The Canton Lions Club, High Vista Board, President of the WNC Traffic Club, a member of The Canton Oldtimers Square Dance Team and also a member of The Rough Creek Cloggers. His great love of sports continued all throughout his lifetime and he will also be remembered as a skilled and avid golfer. Even during his later years, with the faithful support of his golfing buddies, golf continued to be a positive and wonderful experience for Tom. Mr. Price was a devoted member of French Broad Baptist Church in Hendersonville, where he was a member of the church choir and also served as the church treasurer. His church family held a special place in Tom's heart, as they loved and supported him in so many kind ways. Throughout Tom's courageous life journey, he was touched with immeasurable care and concern by physicians, nurses, and staff members of The Landings of Mills River, Mountain Home Care, Henderson County Adult Day Program and the Elizabeth House of Flat Rock who all made a heartfelt difference in Tom's life. As we reflect on the life of Tom Price we should forever remember his love of his Lord and his family, his zest for life and his great courage. His beloved daughter fondly recalls the words of her father's visitors and many friends on several occasions saying, "I always loved his stories and I never left his presence without a smile." Tom Franklin Price - he shall be missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Sadie Price; his twin brother, Don Price and his brother, John Douglas Price.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Judith Williams Price of Mills River; his children, Mark Franklin Price of Mills River, and Paige Price Melton and her husband, Scott Melton of Fletcher; grandchildren, Hadley and Raelie Melton; a sister, Debbie Hall of LaGrange, GA, and a brother, David Price of Statesville, NC; several cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and many friends.
A service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at French Broad Baptist Church at 182 Grandview Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28791 with Pastor Kemuel Pruitt officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the church one hour prior to the service of remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Elizabeth House, 581 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 or The - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, #250, Charlotte, NC 28209
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Price family, and words of comfort may be shared at www.CrawfordRay.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019