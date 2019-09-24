|
Thomas Reuben Crigger Jr.
- - Reuben Crigger, 53, passed away peacefully on Sunday September 22nd, 2019 after his difficult battle with cancer. Reuben was born on March 19th, 1966, and was a veteran of the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Reuben Crigger Sr., and is survived by his mother Sandy Crigger, his wife Christy, children Richie and his wife Megan, Lindsey, Josh, and grandson Zephaniah; sisters Tracey Crigger, Teresa and her husband Keith Allen, Mandy and her husband Eric Jenkins, Vickie and her husband Ricky West, and Cheryl Sammons; his parents-in-law Richard and Janice Rice; nieces and nephews, Molly and Creed, Candy and Zack, Bella, Mia, Heidi and Jordan, Ethan, Brooklyn, and Jayden. He is also survived by so many good, close friends.
Reuben was a roofer by trade, and a truck driver at heart, but his favorite job by far was being "Daddy" and "Pap". Reuben was a very hard-worker and instilled this in his children and many others that he came in contact with. He always welcomed in every child that walked through his door and treated them like they were his own. He was someone that everyone could depend on no matter the circumstance. Reuben loved the Lord and his only wish was that everyone would be able to join him in heaven someday.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday September 24th, at 6pm at Maple Ridge Baptist Church on Medford Branch Rd. in Candler. Reverend Kevin Chapman will be officiating. Family will receive friends following the service.
We would like to thank everyone who has supported and prayed for our family throughout this journey. We love and appreciate you all.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 24, 2019